-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.18). Cree posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cree.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Charter Equity raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.42.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cree in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Cree by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cree by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Cree stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average is $86.16. Cree has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $129.90.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cree (CREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.