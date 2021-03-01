$0.25 EPS Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. TPI Composites posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,600%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPIC. Raymond James lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.96. 1,059,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $892,901.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 30,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

