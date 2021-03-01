$0.26 EPS Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,448. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

