-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Earnings Expected This Quarter

Analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.31). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 28,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,617. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $534.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,481.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $302,843.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,102.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,801 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 67,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 36,320 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 31,957 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Earnings History and Estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

