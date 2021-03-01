$0.28 EPS Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.23. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 109,621 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 537,008 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,348,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 410,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 942.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 258,243 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.