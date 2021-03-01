$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $370,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,860.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,995. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,046,000 after acquiring an additional 259,580 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after acquiring an additional 650,647 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 59,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACLS traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.