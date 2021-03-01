$0.34 EPS Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Cabot Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COG shares. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

COG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.39. 67,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,749,572. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,215 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,737 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

