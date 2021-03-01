$0.44 EPS Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 33,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

