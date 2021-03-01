$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. VICI Properties reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,794 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,985,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 609.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,885,000 after buying an additional 1,613,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,839,000 after buying an additional 1,032,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,228.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 966,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after buying an additional 893,473 shares in the last quarter.

VICI stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $28.97. 100,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,232,433. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

