$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. The Toro reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Toro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,122,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,671,000 after acquiring an additional 153,620 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Toro by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.77. 482,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,678. The Toro has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average of $88.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

