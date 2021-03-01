$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.18. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABCB. TheStreet raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of ABCB stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.69. 4,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $50.91.

In other news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $880,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

