1,020 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 616.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $3.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.53. 11,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,518. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

