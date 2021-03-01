1,052,744 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,052,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,206,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 12.1% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 22,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,423. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

