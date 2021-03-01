$133.82 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will announce $133.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.70 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $82.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $486.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $497.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $488.33 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $493.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SASR shares. G.Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

SASR stock opened at $37.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

See Also: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.