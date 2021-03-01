1,506 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.68 on Monday, reaching $220.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,292. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.99 and its 200 day moving average is $195.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.