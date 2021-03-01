18,393 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Purchased by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,393 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth about $88,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 7,306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

