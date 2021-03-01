1Spatial (LON:SPA) PT Raised to GBX 60

1Spatial (LON:SPA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s previous close.

LON SPA traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 35 ($0.46). The company had a trading volume of 29,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,180. 1Spatial has a 52 week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

Get 1Spatial alerts:

1Spatial Company Profile

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Spatial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Spatial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.