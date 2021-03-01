$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the lowest is $2.56 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Shares of RSG traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,033. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

