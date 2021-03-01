$2.72 EPS Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.21. NVIDIA reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $11.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $14.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.03 to $17.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.73.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $548.21. 171,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,230,771. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $553.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.34 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,933,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

