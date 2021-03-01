$2.83 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will post $2.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $650,000.00 to $5.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $74.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 million to $378.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $142.87 million, with estimates ranging from $45.56 million to $235.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $1,264,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,441 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $18,590,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 639,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,731. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

