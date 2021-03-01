207,505 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 207,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.44% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $42.08.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

