$23.11 Million in Sales Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report $23.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $31.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $91.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.60 million to $95.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $97.91 million, with estimates ranging from $89.40 million to $125.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $26.72 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47,599 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.