24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Short Interest Down 98.5% in February

24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the January 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TFSVF opened at $6.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.22. 24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of 24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) Company Profile

24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) provides cloud based business solutions to small and medium-sized companies and accounting firms in Europe. It offers modules for accounting, CRM, invoicing, warehousing, logistics, project management, and time accounting, as well as ERP solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

