$293.15 Million in Sales Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post sales of $293.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.90 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $278.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 953,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,815. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

