311,425 Shares in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Purchased by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 311,425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,000. ANGI Homeservices accounts for about 2.0% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.06% of ANGI Homeservices as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter worth $533,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. BTIG Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.99.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,747 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $14.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,495.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

