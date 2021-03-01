40,000 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 768,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 68,194 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 33,859 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,848,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,060 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 693,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,551,805. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

