4,314 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,463,000 after acquiring an additional 752,619 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 9.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,683,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,222,000 after acquiring an additional 138,915 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,148,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 28.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,096,000 after acquiring an additional 161,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

AIZ opened at $123.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.31 and its 200-day moving average is $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.