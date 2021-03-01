46,922 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Purchased by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up 2.0% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 891.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SKYY traded up $2.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.56. 24,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.79. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $112.02.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.