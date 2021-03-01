$481.68 Million in Sales Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $481.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $470.90 million and the highest is $488.62 million. Saia reported sales of $446.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,125,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 15.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 10.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 888.5% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $9.38 on Monday, reaching $209.91. 175,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,562. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $214.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.89 and its 200-day moving average is $165.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.