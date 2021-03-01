49,331 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,272,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 3.8% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $831,792. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $293.27. 11,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,074. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.98 and its 200 day moving average is $311.65. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

