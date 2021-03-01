5,365 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ICF opened at $54.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.93. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

