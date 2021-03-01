$54.55 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will post $54.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the highest is $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $49.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $212.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.80 million to $221.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $215.75 million, with estimates ranging from $207.50 million to $224.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $38,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,193.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $913,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 85,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,237 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.54. 6,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,245. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

