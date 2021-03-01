5,695 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,284. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.