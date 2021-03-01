$572.65 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post sales of $572.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $548.25 million and the highest is $600.90 million. MYR Group posted sales of $571.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $58.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $986.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $593,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

