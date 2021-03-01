$75.22 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to post sales of $75.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.70 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $135.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $276.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.10 million to $287.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $346.38 million, with estimates ranging from $327.70 million to $369.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 243,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 273,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,315. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $799.56 million, a PE ratio of -61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.