77,005 Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Purchased by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of BDN stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.53. 11,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,116. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

