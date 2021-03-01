7,780 Shares in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 222.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMP opened at $77.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.74. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $85.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

