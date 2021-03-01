916 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after acquiring an additional 404,469 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after acquiring an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 233,759 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $286.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $297.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.