A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Up 398.1% in February

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 398.1% from the January 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AMKBY has been the subject of several research reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 82,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,166. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.36 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

