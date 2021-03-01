Aave (AAVE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.63 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 22.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Aave has a total market capitalization of $4.63 billion and approximately $852.57 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for $373.00 or 0.00764788 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aave has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00054863 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00030836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00028179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00042013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,235.35 or 0.04583243 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,420,300 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.