AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 45.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 45,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 106,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $108.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.