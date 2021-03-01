Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,740.00

Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and last traded at GBX 1,678 ($21.92), with a volume of 14209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,696 ($22.16).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price objective on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Abcam plc (ABC.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

Get Abcam plc (ABC.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,660.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,437.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60.

About Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam plc (ABC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam plc (ABC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.