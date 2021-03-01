Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Raised to $143.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XLRN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.36.

XLRN stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $143.62.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,422,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $62,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,911.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 95.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 56,826 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 27.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth about $3,018,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

