Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Up 6.2%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s share price was up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.62 and last traded at $47.08. Approximately 672,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 934,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Get Accolade alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth about $23,073,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth about $13,449,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth about $412,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.