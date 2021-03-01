ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 487.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ACSAY opened at $6.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de ConstrucciÃ³n y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, and airport works; residential and social facilities and installations; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

