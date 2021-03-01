Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $122.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.23.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $95.61 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

