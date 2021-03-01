Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,940 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 18,207 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $65,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,326,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 8,039 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $465.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,588. The stock has a market cap of $223.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $477.54 and a 200 day moving average of $481.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

