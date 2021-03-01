ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.90

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADVOF shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ADVA Optical Networking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $544.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

