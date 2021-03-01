ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADVOF shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

ADVOF stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.56 million, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.64. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

