Advantage Oil & Gas’ (AAVVF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAVVF. TD Securities upped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 66,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,329. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $386.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

